Wheeling, Ill.-based Distinctive Foods recently debuted Pabst Blue Ribbon Mini Pretzel Beer Brats to a national audience after entering into a licensing agreement with Pabst Brewing Company earlier this year. The Pabst Blue Ribbon Mini Pretzel Beer Brats are made with miniature hardwood smoked traditional bratwurst that are cooked with Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer using a decades old family recipe. These classic beer brats are then wrapped in a traditional pretzel bread making for an irresistible appetizer everyone will love. Fully cooked and easy to prepare, the mini pretzel beer brats are made for entertaining, snacks or a meal and require less than one minute in the microwave.

Distinctive Foods, LLC

www.distinctivefoods.com