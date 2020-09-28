Sugar-Free Hazelnut Creamer

New Nestlé Coffee mate Sugar Free Hazelnut Flavor Liquid Creamer Singles offer a rich sugar-free creamer with nutty hazelnut notes and 55% fewer calories than the classic hazelnut creamer singles. These shelf-stable creamer tubs are Coffee mate’s most popular format. They don’t require refrigeration and have a nine-month ambient shelf life, with packaging that is specifically designed to deliver a quality product with food safety in mind. They’re also lactose-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free and Kosher dairy to appeal to a wide range of customers. Right now, qualified operators can request a free sample at CMFeeltheLove.com.

