Love’s Opens New California Travel Stop

Love’s Travel Stops announced a new location in Boron, Calif.

The Boron store, located off Highway 58, adds 76 jobs and 79 truck parking spaces to Kern County.

“We’re excited to open a new location in this important corridor on the West Coast,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Boron is a great location to provide professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers the great service and amenities they expect, and to help get them back on the road safely and quickly.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 12,000 square feet

Carl’s Jr

79 truck parking spaces

81 car parking spaces

Seven RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Eight showers

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 split between the Kern County Fire Department and Boron Junior-Senior High School.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.