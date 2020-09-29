Love’s Opens New California Travel Stop

Love’s Travel Stops announced a new location in Boron, Calif.
The Boron store, located off Highway 58, adds 76 jobs and 79 truck parking spaces to Kern County.
“We’re excited to open a new location in this important corridor on the West Coast,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Boron is a great location to provide professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers the great service and amenities they expect, and to help get them back on the road safely and quickly.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 12,000 square feet
- Carl’s Jr
- 79 truck parking spaces
- 81 car parking spaces
- Seven RV parking spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Eight showers
- Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco
- Laundry facilities
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
- CAT scale
- Dog park
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 split between the Kern County Fire Department and Boron Junior-Senior High School.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.
Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.