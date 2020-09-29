Parker’s Donates $27,000 to Support Local Students and Teachers

Launched in 2011 with a mission to give back to every community where Parker’s does business, the Parker’s Fueling the Community charitable initiative distributes more than $200,000 annually to public and private schools throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Savannah, Ga.-based Parker’s recently donated $27,000 to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) as part of the company’s Fueling the Community program, which donates one cent of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools.

The check presentation took place at the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System headquarters on Sept. 28 and is part of nearly $150,000 the company is donating to schools in Georgia and South Carolina this fall.

“At Parker’s, giving back is truly part of our DNA, and we believe there is no better way to give back than to support education,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re incredibly proud to be headquartered right here in Savannah and are deeply honored to support our city’s future leaders with this donation.”

Launched in 2011 with a mission to give back to every community where Parker’s does business, the Parker’s Fueling the Community charitable initiative distributes more than $200,000 annually to public and private schools throughout Georgia and South Carolina. To date, Parker’s has donated more than $1 million to area schools through the program.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ann Levett and local school board representatives accepted the donation on behalf of the school district.

“We are deeply grateful for the Fueling the Community initiative from Parker’s,” Levett said. “In addition to being good neighbors, Parker’s shows their support for our educational system in tangible ways. We’d also like to thank the customers who selected our public schools for this tremendous donation. It is a testament to the strength of our community that so many designate SCCPSS as the beneficiary of their generosity. In times like these, we appreciate our business partners for their continued support of our schools.”

Deeply engaged with the communities it serves, Parker’s donated a record $5 million to create the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University, endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah and spearheads the Keep Savannah Clean anti-litter campaign.

Named CStore Decisions’ 2020 Chain of the Year, Parker’s is strategically redefining the nation’s convenience store industry, offering customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and superior customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has a commitment to exceeding customer expectations and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the nation’s leading convenience store and food service companies. Parker’s Kitchen, the new food-centric brand under the Parker’s umbrella, serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials. The company’s popular Parker’s Rewards loyalty program includes more than 150,000 members.