Casey’s Celebrates National Pizza Month With Monthlong Promotions

October is National Pizza Month, and Casey’s General Stores is inviting customers to create their Ultimate Casey’s Pizza from Oct. 1-18 for a chance to win free pizza for a year with Casey’s Rewards.

The grand prize winner of free pizza for a year will be announced Oct. 25. Four runners up will receive free pizza for six months.

Other monthlong promotions include:

Two large single-topping pizzas for $8.99 each

Free two-liter Casey’s soda with any large pizza for Casey’s Rewards Members

Single-day offers include:

Oct. 4: National Taco Day: $11.99 large Taco Pizza

Oct. 11: National Sausage Pizza Day: $7.99 large Sausage Pizza

Oct. 16: National Boss’ Day: $3 off large Breakfast Pizza

Serving millions of guests from 2,200 locations across 16 states, specially trained Casey’s team members make the pizza dough from scratch each day and use only the finest ingredients, including fresh vegetables, some locally sourced meats and 100 percent whole mozzarella cheese.

Add the option to order online, pickup curbside or to get contactless delivery via DoorDash, and it’s easy to see why Casey’s sells about 25 million whole pies and over 75 million pizza slices of its famous homemade pizza each year.

Casey’s General Stores operates over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.