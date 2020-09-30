Commercial Zone Products has launched the EarthCraft Series, an advanced and customizable waste management center designed to deliver style, function and durability — built with UV-resistant recycled plastic material, manufactured in the U.S. Customization options include a choice of waste or recyclers, colors, roof styles and opening shapes. The EarthCraft Series is available in either single- or dual-stream units and with or without decorative design on the doors and sides. In addition, the eco-friendly material helps customers meet their LEED and sustainability goals.

