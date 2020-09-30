Peanut Butter Cup With Pretzels

Available in November, new Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels are a twist on the classic cup that’s bigger, saltier and packed with delicious pretzels. Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels will be available in a 1.3-ounce standard size/single cup, suggested retail price (SRP) $1.49, and a 2.6-ounce king size/two cup (SRP $2.09). Additionally, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures (SRP $3.79) will be available in January 2021. Both will be a permanent addition to the Reese’s lineup at retailers nationwide. Also, stay tuned for Reese’s Big Cups with Chips, which will be available for a limited time only beginning March 2021.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com