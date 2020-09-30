Pilot Company Extends Push4Points Loyalty Program

Throughout the month, pro drivers can receive five reward points per gallon after just six qualifying fills, as opposed to the everyday four points that started in April.

Pilot Company announced the extension of its Push4Points loyalty program for the month of October.

As a part of the company’s continued appreciation for drivers, from Oct. 1-31, pro drivers can receive five reward points per gallon after just six qualifying fills, as opposed to the everyday four points that started in April.

Since its launch, Push4Points has helped drivers accumulate additional points on diesel fuel purchases. Now, with the busy holiday season right around corner, Pilot Company is helping pro drivers save even more money on food, beverages and other in-store items by earning an additional point per gallon throughout October.

Opting into the program remains the same:

Activate: Download or open the Pilot Flying J app and push the activate button at the beginning of each month to get started. Pre-activation starts Tuesday, September 29. To earn maximum benefits (5 points per gallon on every qualifying fill), pro drivers must activate myRewards on the Pilot Flying J app.

Fill Up: Make a qualifying fill of 75+ commercial diesel gallons in a single transaction and increase your earning level once per day.

Earn Points: For every qualifying fill, drivers can now earn five points per gallon until Oct. 31.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network offers a variety of amenities and products to make road travel easier with locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, more than 630 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,200 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 34 Truck Care service centers.