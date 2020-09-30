Thorntons Debuts ‘BurgerRito’ Lineup

BurgerRitos are the latest in a series of successful fresh foodservice launches and production changes at Thorntons over the past six months.

Thorntons’ latest Fresh Food product launch, the BurgerRito, combines the burritos Throntons is known for with burgers. The new menu items provide a new, flavorful on-the-go foodservice option.

Customers can choose from three options:

• Cheesy Breakfast, Thorntons’ take on the breakfast burger in burrito form

• The Classic Bacon, a classic backyard flavor in a mess-free format

• Our Spicy 3 Pepper, designed for those who need a little extra spice in their life

BurgerRitos are the latest in a series of successful Fresh Food product launches and production changes at Thorntons over the past six months. Customers are not only presented with a variety of food offerings but are also able to purchase their food items later in the day. Hot and fresh products — including BurgerRitos, Pepperoni Pizza Wedges and Batter-Dipped Corn Dogs — are now available late into the afternoon at all of Thorntons kitchen Stores.

“We’re proud to introduce the BurgerRito to our hotplate line up. It’s a unique, delicious and cravable fresh food choice available throughout the day for our on-the-go Guests,” said Brian Scantland, Vice President of Fresh Food Operations. “With this innovative approach, we are able to deliver a variety of hot, hearty and portable products that are high quality and full of value.”

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.

The company’s mission is to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people’s favorite place to work. Thorntons is a vertically integrated company with its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary. Thorntons has a passion for giving back to the communities where Guests and Team Members live and work. Thorntons volunteers make their communities better through community service, humanitarian day events and fundraising projects.