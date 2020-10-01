High’s Adds Authentic Maryland Crab Cakes to the Menu

As a part of a larger strategy to elevate its foodservice offerings, High’s has also launched a series of new programs at most stores, including new rotisserie wings, always fresh brewed bean-to-cup coffee, and new bakery items.

Baltimore-based High’s announced a partnership with Trout’s Supreme Seafood by debuting an authentic Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake at 41 of its 49 stores.

“High’s takes pride in their hometown heritage and continues to find ways to celebrate Maryland in their food offerings,” said High’s Food Service Director Sherryn Diamond, “Nothing is more authentic than a Maryland Crab Cake.”

High’s is introducing their new crab cake as a standalone sandwich and as a platter meal, the latter of which includes the customer’s choice of one or two crab cakes and comes with both coleslaw and potato wedges.

While the sandwich is available at all food service stores, the platter is available at all High’s Kitchen locations. Both choices are served with a multitude of toppings that include the customer’s choice of old bay seasoning, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and local favorite Saval mustard, along with fresh lettuce and sliced tomato.

“We considered many of Baltimore’s well-known restaurants in our search to provide the best crab cake for our customers,” said Dallas Wells, VP of Food Service. “Our crab cake is quality, local and authentic made with lump and jumbo lump crab meat. This signature item is authentic for the Maryland Crab Cake connoisseur, as well as a real delight for customers looking for unique, delicious local fare.”

As a part of a larger strategy to elevate its foodservice offerings, High’s has also launched a series of new programs at most stores, including new rotisserie wings, always fresh brewed bean-to-cup coffee, and brand-new bakery offerings.

In 1928, the High’s brand was born. Its ice cream store chain grew rapidly throughout the Mid-Atlantic states. At one time, there were more than 500 locations, making High’s the largest ice cream chain in the world. In 2012, Carroll Motor Fuels acquired High’s and begin to build off of that strong heritage. Today, High’s is a chain of 49 convenience stores run by a team of 500 people.