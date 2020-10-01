Pilot Company Opens Newly Rebuilt Travel Center

In honor of the grand reopening, Pilot Company is donating $2,500 to benefit the Gila Bend Unified School District technology programs.

Pilot Company announced the grand reopening in late September of a Pilot Travel Center in Gila Bend, Ariz., following the completion of a ground-up rebuild.

The Pilot Travel Center features a fully modernized facility with amenities for professional truck drivers, area residents and the traveling public, while bringing approximately 50 local jobs and other economic benefits back to the community.

“We’re thrilled to return to Gila Bend and serve the people living, working and traveling through Maricopa County with a clean and newly rebuilt all-in-one fuel stop,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Company. “On behalf of our team members in Gila Bend, we are honored to celebrate the reopening with a contribution to the local school district. We look forward to providing excellent service and value with the fuel, refreshments and amenities that professional drivers and motorists need while on the road.”

This Pilot Travel Center offers many amenities, including:

70 truck parking spots

10 gasoline fueling positions and 8 diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Grab-and-go food offerings including roller grills, nachos, and an array of hot and cold packaged sandwiches and snacks

Subway

Mama Deluca’s

Pilot’s Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

Seven showers

Driver’s lounge

Public laundry

Everyday products for quick shopping needs

The new facility at 3006 S. Butterfield Trail will be the company’s 27th location in Arizona, including travel centers, dealers and licensees in the Pilot Flying J travel center network. It is expected to contribute $2 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

In honor of Pilot Company’s history of giving back and commitment to fueling life’s journeys, the company is donating $2,500 to benefit the Gila Bend Unified School District technology programs.

Guests can find nearby locations, plan stops for a road trip and save money at Pilot and Flying J locations with the Pilot Flying J app, including a 3-cent gas or auto diesel discount and exclusive offers on popular food and beverages. Professional drivers also have access to time-saving features in the app including mobile fueling, shower and parking reservations.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 34 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company’s energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.