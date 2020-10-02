GetGo Expands Car Wash Offering With Launch of WetGo PRO

The new car wash experience utilizes a longer wash tunnel with cutting-edge cleaning equipment to provide a superior wash in nearly half the time of a traditional car wash.

Already the largest tunnel car wash operator in Western Pennsylvania, GetGo Cafe + Market is investing in evolving its car wash offering in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area with the launch of WetGo PRO — a unique car wash experience that utilizes a longer wash tunnel with cutting-edge cleaning equipment to provide a superior wash in nearly half the time of a traditional car wash.

In addition to a superior car wash result, the WetGo PRO experience provides significant value to customers boasting a suite of free-to-use options available for use before or after their wash and the extension of the company’s popular fuelperks+ loyalty program.

“WetGo Pro will raise the bar on what express car washing will mean in the Pittsburgh area,” said Sean McBride, Vice President of Carwash at GetGo. “From start to finish, the customer experience was always considered — starting with dual gate access for faster payment processing, and an optional contactless experience.”

McBride said the dual-gated access method is the first of its kind in the Pittsburgh area. It will include a designated lane for members of GetGo’s car wash subscription service, as well as a full-time greeter always on site to aid a customer whenever needed. Additionally, the new format will feature a sleek and modern building design, 120 feet in length, with natural lighting to eliminate light transition.

After selecting their service, WetGo PRO customers will stay in their vehicle as it is automatically guided through the tunnel, where it will be soaked, soaped, washed with multiple brushes, rinsed with a spot-free solution for a high shine, and then dried with high-powered touchless driers. At the conclusion of the wash, theywill have access to a bay of free amenities including, high-powered vacuums, mat cleaning, microfiber towels and tire air.

“We are elevating the classic car wash to create an enjoyable, effective and convenient experience for our guests,” said McBride. “Not only have we completely automated the process to make the payment process easier, we have made keeping your car spotless even more affordable with our new subscription service.”

GetGo’s GO Unlimited Wash subscriptions start as low as $14.99 a month and can be used at any of the company’s 40 WetGo locations, offering subscribers the ability to wash as often as they want, at whichever WetGo location is most convenient for them at any given time.

“The wash subscription service has changed the car wash business forever, as no one worries about the rain anymore” said McBride. “For WetGo guests, our Go Unlimited offers so much more than the typical wash operator can. The number of locations and wide range of wash styles our portfolio has to offer, makes this service truly unlimited.”

The first planned WetGo PRO locations will be in Bridgeville, Pa., and North Versailles, Pa., with the company exploring the development of ten additional Pittsburgh-area sites thereafter.

“Our state-of-the-art WetGo PRO format will be the first of its kind and a completely unique offering in the Pittsburgh area,” said McBride. “The Giant Eagle and GetGo brands are known for quality and convenience, so there’s no better brand for guests to trust for an affordable and enjoyable experience that results in a perfectly clean, dry and shiny vehicle.”