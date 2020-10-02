Kwik Chek Emphasizes Texan Roots With Companywide Rebrand

All 47 existing Kwik Chek locations will be rebranded to Texas Born (TXB) over the next three years, with several stores beginning the rebrand process by the end of 2020.

Spicewood, Texas-based Kwik Chek, a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, announced a plan to rebrand all store locations to Texas Born (TXB).

Two brand-new TXB stores are already under construction in Georgetown and Bee Cave, Texas, with a third location in Cottonwood Shores, Texas, soon to follow.

In addition, two existing Kwik Chek locations in Lake Buchanan and Three Rivers, Texas, are also undergoing the rebrand, with plans to reopen with the new branding by mid-2021.

Kwik Chek’s rebrand is unlike any other in the industry as it is not caused by change in leadership, the company said. Kwik Chek CEO Kevin Smartt aims for TXB to emphasize Kwik Chek’s Texan roots and values.

“After 18 years, we really felt like it was time to examine our company, our values and the things that drive us, and we came up with a re-brand that is truly in line with who we are,” said Smartt. “We value hospitality, authenticity and integrity. This company was born and raised in the great state of Texas, and quite simply, there’s nothing that could capture our message and our roots better than the TXB brand.”

TXB branding has already begun to show up in Kwik Chek stores, including TXB menu boards (print and digital) and cappuccino machines. TXB fountain cups will also replace Kwik Chek branding soon. By the end of November, all new promotional signage will be TXB branded. In addition, all stores currently have two sizes of TXB bottled water available for purchase, and TXB jerky will be available by the end of the year.

