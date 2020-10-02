Ready-to-Drink Lattes

Made with premium 100% Arabica coffee and 40% less sugar, Black Stag Lattes are the solution to consumers seeking an authentic, coffee-forward taste with just the right amount of sweetness. These ready-to-drink iced lattes come in four flavors: Mocha, Vanilla, Caramel and Original. Black Stag Lattes with less sugar are made with craft-quality in Wisconsin and offered to customers nationwide. The beverages will be sold in 100% recyclable glass bottles that come in 13.7-ounce single-serve bottles and 12-pack cases.

Horseshoe Beverage Co.

www.horseshoebeverage.com