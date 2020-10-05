Join Us Virtually to Celebrate Parker’s as the 2020 Chain of the Year

Tune in this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, 2 p.m. EST as we honor the best of the best in convenience retailing.

The Chain of the Year Award showcases the best of the best in convenience retailing, and Parker’s is certainly deserving of a place in this rich tradition.

As many industry marketers are struggling to reinvent themselves and to identify a strategy that will lead them into the future, family-owned and operated Parker’s continues to blaze its own trail. The Savannah, Ga.- based company operates 66 stores in Georgia and South Carolina, and has aggressive plans to build 60 new-to-industry stores in 60 months.

Over the past two years, company Founder and CEO Greg Parker has pushed the needle forward with a host of projects that have made the chain a force in the Southern market. Parker’s expanded into the metro Charleston, S.C., market with eight new stores and plans to build 32 more units in the area over the next four years. It has significantly enhanced its focus on foodservice, operating 42 Parker’s Kitchen locations serving Southern-inspired food prepared fresh on-site daily.

“Being named the 2020 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year is an incredible honor that validates our team’s hard work and ongoing commitment to serving Parker’s customers and giving back to every community where we operate stores,” Parker said. “Since our founding in 1976, we’ve been focused on delivering the ultimate customer experience. In recent years, we’ve strategically expanded our commitment to high-quality food service, cutting-edge technology, charitable giving and customer loyalty. We deeply appreciate this recognition and will continue to set the bar even higher in the future.”

About the Chain of the Year Award

CStore Decisions’ Chain of the Year award annually honors a convenience store or petroleum chain that has established itself as a superior retailer and innovator in its markets of operation. CSD’s first Chain of the Year award was given to Wawa Inc. in 1990. Parker’s follows 2019 Chain of the Year winner Weigel’s. Other winners of this prestigious award include Sheetz, Maverik, RaceTrac, 7-Eleven Inc., Krause Gentle Corp., Alimentation Couche-Tard, QuikTrip, Rutter’s and Family Express.