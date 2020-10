Boston-based fruit smoothie machine maker smoodi is the brainchild of a pair of engineers who also harbor an entrepreneurial spirit. Senior Editor Thomas Mulloy and CStore Decisions Live talked with Munich-born Pascal Kriesche, one half of the duo collaborating to deliver fruit-based smoothies to customers looking for a refreshing beverage that’s healthy, fresh and clean – while featuring transparency in ingredients. Plus, as it mixes the customized healthy beverages, it’s also fun to watch!