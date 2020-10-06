7-Eleven Debuts New Sugar-Free Vitaminwater Slurpee Flavors

The new flavors follow the success of the first sugar-free Glaceau vitaminwater Slurpee flavors, Fire and Chill, introduced in 2019.

7-Eleven has announced two new limited-time offer (LTO) Glaceau vitaminwater sugar-free Slurpee options, named Rise and Shine.

The Rise flavor is a citrusy orange, and Shine is a refreshing strawberry lemonade. Both are available exclusively at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Both exclusive new Slurpee flavors include vitamins B3, B6 and B12, and contain no sugar. A 20-ounce serving has just 50 calories.

The first sugar-free Glaceau vitaminwater Slurpee flavors — Fire and Chill — were immediate success stories when introduced in 2019, winning with customers for taste and awards for innovation. Chill, an on-trend blueberry lavender flavor, was the best-selling sugar-free Slurpee drink in more than two years.

“Vitaminwater was an instant hit on the Slurpee machine last year, so much so that we immediately began talking with Glaceau about what we could give our customers next,” said Jawad Bisbis, vice president of proprietary beverages. “I think vitaminwater Slurpee Zero drinks are gaining a real following, and the new flavors will prove even more popular.”

Flavored Glacéau vitaminwater is sold chilled in bottles at participating 7-Eleven stores, where it’s a top-seller among flavored waters.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.