Chestnut Market Partners With GSP for New Branding

New Paltz, N.Y.-based Chestnut Petroleum Distributors Inc. (CPD) partnered with GSP, a provider of end-to-end retail services and solutions, to concept and design a new logo and branding for Chestnut Market.

“CPD has been serving customers in the area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut tristate area for nearly 40 years, but has operated under multiple retail brands,” said Director of Brand Development Sharif Jamal. “The c-store landscape has evolved over the years and now more than ever, it’s important to create a consistent brand that connects with consumers and focuses on their daily needs.”

The Chestnut Market brand features a Dunkin’, locally made and freshly prepared foodservice offerings and ExxonMobil’s Synergy brand in the forecourt.

GSP’s new logo design will impact 55 of Chestnut’s existing northeast stores and will roll out to dozens of stores over the next two years.

“While working closely with CPD, we set out to give Chestnut Market an all-new identity package. The work included the creation of a new logo, updated exterior concepts, brand personality and voice,” said GSP VP of Design Services Steven Cohen. “Our goal was to have CPD’s customers keep Chestnut Market top of mind — by creating a memorable icon that could evolve into a total store package.”

CPD Energy Corp. is a family-owned business that began with one station in 1981 located in New Paltz, N.Y.. CPD has become a leading petroleum marketer and distributor in the tristate area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Today, the company operates and supplies over 200 sites in both retail and wholesale markets. Its gas products include ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Gulf. CPD is an innovative and forward-thinking company geared towards thriving in a dynamic environment.

CPD’s driving philosophy is centered on excellence, expertise and experience and was featured in the March 2008 issue of the Griffin Report. In October 2008, CPD’s owners were inducted into the Food Industry Hall of Fame. Today, CPD continues to provide award-winning services and innovative products.