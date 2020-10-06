Kum & Go to Provide Employees With Paid Leave on Election Day

The Iowa-based chain is also joining Time to Vote, a business-led, nonpartisan coalition that aims to increase voter participation in U.S. elections.

Kum & Go believes in civic engagement and the power of every eligible voter in having their voice heard at the ballot box. To help ensure all Kum & Go employees are able to exercise their right to vote, the company announced two hours of paid voting time and free in-store meals for all store associates on Election Day.

Kum & Go is sharing voter registration information with all of its associates and encouraging everyone to learn their registration status at Vote.org.

Kum & Go is also proud to announce joining Time to Vote, a business-led, nonpartisan coalition that aims to increase voter participation in U.S. elections. In addition, Kum & Go has signed a pledge with Civic Alliance to affirm its commitment to encourage our American audiences to participate in elections, and empower its U.S. associates to vote and be civically active.

“At Kum & Go, we believe working should never be a barrier to civic engagement,” said Tanner Krause, president of Kum & Go. “By providing paid time for associates to go to the polls, and affirming that support through both Time to Vote and Civic Alliance, we are proud to stand by this important non-partisan effort to bring out the vote.”

For over 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10% of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store chain has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ nearly 5,000 associates in 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.