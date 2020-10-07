VERC Enterprises to Host Pet-Friendly Car Wash Event

VERC Enterprises, a convenience store and Mobil/Gulf/Irving/Shell gasoline operator with locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, is helping to raise funds for its local animal shelter with a ‘Bring Your Pet to the Car Wash’ event.

On Oct. 17, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., customers can bring in their car, and if there’s an animal on board, the cost of the car wash will be donated to the Friends of the Marshfield Animal Shelter.

Netta Vercollone, a board member of the shelter, said that the funds and support will help supplement the shelter’s budget.

“We provide monies for spaying and neutering cats and dogs in the shelter and for their medical needs,” she said. “The funds we raise also help with preparing these animals for adoption.”

She said the volunteers take the animals for walks, to the veterinarians when needed and help as otherwise needed. There are 11 members on the Board of Directors for the Friends of Marshfield Animal Shelter. Vicky Lynch is the organization’s president.

“We all appreciate the work that my Mom, Netta, and the other volunteers do at the Shelter,” said Nick Vercollone, Director of Briteway Car Washes at VERC Enterprises. “We’re encouraging everyone to bring their favorite animal with them to the car wash and whatever wash they pick, that amount will be donated to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.”

He said that they are hoping to have the K9 dog from the Marshfield Police Department on site from noon to 2 p.m. And local radio station WATD-FM will do a live remote throughout the day.

“We hope that the community will come out and help support a great cause,” said Vercollone. “We are pleased to be able to partner with the Friends.”

VERC Enterprises began 50 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, Mass. The original business was founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today, the business remains under family ownership, with Vercollone’s sons Leo and Paul serving as CEO and Senior Vice President, respectively. Longtime VERC team member Jim Fitzgerald serves as the company’s President.

With nearly 400 employees, VERC is a leader in hiring individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and has more than 20 % of its workforces comprised of Intellectually/Developmentally Disabled (IDD) citizens. VERC maintains ongoing partnerships with organizations including Best Buddies, ARC of Greater Plymouth and others to provide employment opportunities for IDD individuals. VERC is also working with the state’s Re-Entry program to provide employment opportunities for former inmates who have been rehabilitated.