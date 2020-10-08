Bidi Vapor Sees Growing Customer Response to Recycling Efforts

Adult customers who return 10 Bidi Sticks via an electronically delivered shipping label receive a coupon for a free Bidi Stick on their next purchase.

With National Recycling Day coming up in November, Melbourne, Fla.-based Bidi Vapor LLC, the eco-conscious maker of the disposable e-cigarettes, announced that customers have successfully sent back 1,300 used Bidi Sticks as part of the company’s recycling program called Bidi Cares.

Since its inception in the spring of 2020, the Bidi Cares program has asked its adult customers 21 and older to participate. As an incentive, adult customers who return 10 Bidi Sticks via an electronically delivered shipping label receive a coupon for a free Bidi Stick on their next purchase. Customers pay nothing to join in the effort.

“The vaping industry, in particular, should prioritize sustainability and recycling,” said Niraj Patel, president and CEO, Bidi Vapor. “More than that, people who vape are also concerned about the environment. While our program is just getting off the ground, awareness has been growing since we began communication with our customers and the public earlier in the summer — and we’ve seen participation grow.”

As of early October, the Bidi Cares program sent out 206 return labels with 65 successful recyclers who used those labels. That response resulted in the return of 1,300 Bidi Sticks and counting.

Bidi Vapor is an industry pioneer in recycling, having based its initiative on the motto: “Save Your Bidi Stick, Save Our Planet.” After signing up for the program and verifying their legal age (21 or older), customers receive free return mailing labels to send a package of used Bidi Sticks back to the Bidi facility. To encourage participation, for every 10 used Bidi Sticks shipped back, a customer receives one free Bidi Stick on their next purchase.

