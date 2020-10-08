H&S Energy to Host Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites

The first location is set to begin installation this month, with a capacity of 150 tests per day.

H&S Energy, which operates over 100 convenience and gas locations throughout Northern and Southern California, has partnered with QuestCap Inc. and its subsidiary, Collection Sites, to roll out a network of pop-up COVID-19 testing sites at 15 H&S Energy locations.

The collection sites are powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA licensed and registered laboratory based in San Diego, Calif.

Over the following months, the intention is to evaluate the remaining 85 eligible H&S locations and to sign additional leases and open collection sites at those H&S service stations across the state.

The pop-up labs will provide convenient testing to thousands of Americans across California. The first location is set to begin installation this month, with a capacity of 150 tests per day. Initial lease terms are for six months, and announcements for additional lease signings will be made as they are signed.

“This is both an exciting development and a gratifying one,” said Sal Hassan, President and CEO of H&S Energy. “As a service provider to everyday Americans seeking the essentials in life, we are delighted to provide access to COVID-19 testing services so our customers can make informed decisions.”

The collection site pods are 100 square feet and provide three separate and physically distant testing windows to administer 150 tests per testing pod per day and can be placed anywhere with access to electricity. Testing services average $60 per test with a capacity for 15 tests per hour, operating 10 hours per day, seven days per week.

“This agreement provides a vital opportunity for Californians,” said Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites LLC. “Working with a well respected California-based company like H&S Energy allows us to provide a testing service that Californians need to restore their businesses and get back to life.”

Headquartered in Orange, Calif., H&S Energy was founded in 1996 by Sal Hassan, who opened the company’s first location in March 1998 and has since grown the company to 112 sites. H&S Energy is the second largest Chevron operator in California, but also operates gas stations under the Texaco and Shell brand. Its convenience stores are branded with the Extra Mile franchise and with a proprietary brand, Power Market. It is recognized as a leader in the industry for excellent customer service and clean and safe locations.

QuestCap is a social-impact investment company. Through QuestCap’s three divisions, MedQuest, TechQuest and ClimateQuest, it seeks, secures and funds recognized sciences, technologies and solutions that impact our global community today.