Love’s Opens New Love’s Truck Care, Speedco Locations

Love’s Travel Stops has opened five new Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations.

The locations, all open 24/7, offer tire, lube and light mechanical services for professional drivers and fleets at affordable costs. Commercial drivers can stop at over 390 locations across the country for their needs and our technicians will help get them back on the road quickly and safely with the best range of proven products and services.

“Professional truck drivers are continuing to work hard to deliver essential products across the country and we recognize that more options for truck care is important,” said Eric Daniels, director of truck care operations for Love’s. “As we get close to opening our 400th truck care location, we remain committed to offering the best services to help get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly and safely.”

Here are the newest locations:

Love’s Truck Care – 11700 Fort Campbell Blvd., Oak Grove, Ky., 42262

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – 11151 Hwy 280E, Ellabell, Ga., 31308

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – 13820 Hwy 641 N, Holladay, Tenn., 38341

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – 482 Tree Farm Rd., New Florence, Mo., 63363

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco – 43100 US Hwy 41, Wadsworth, Ill., 60083

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.