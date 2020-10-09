CITGO Foundation Announces Grant Agreement With International Federation of Red Cross

The federation responds to and prepares for disaster, brings health services to local communities, advocates for best humanitarian practice, and ensures the dignity of people on the move.

The Simon Bolivar Foundation, the private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corp., has entered into a grant agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for $500,000 as part of its Humanitarian Health Medium/Large Grants program.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will invest its grant to strengthen emergency response capacity through two Venezuelan Red Cross health facilities serving approximately 10,000 people, one in Venezuela’s Capital District and the other in Santa Elena de Uairén, Bolívar state. Both facilities provide primary health care, nutritional screening of women of reproductive age and children under five years of age, psychosocial support, hygiene training, distribution of medicines, promotion of breastfeeding and infant feeding.

The International Federation of Red Cross is the world’s largest humanitarian network with 192 National Red Cross Societies worldwide to help people in need. It responds to and prepares for disaster, brings health services to local communities, advocates for best humanitarian practice, and ensures the dignity of people on the move.

The Simon Bolivar Foundation is pleased to enter into this grant agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross which has a strong track record in assisting those in need in Venezuela.

The Simón Bolívar Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit, private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corp. The Foundation supports initiatives, leverages existing resources and invests in organizations to meet the immediate and long-term health needs of the most vulnerable individuals particularly in and from Venezuela with a special focus on the health and well-being of children and their mothers.