Quicklee’s Names New Regional Manager

Avon, N.Y.-based Quicklee’s Convenience Stores announced that it has hired a new regional manager, Ryan Gerace, to oversee a seven of its 23 total locations.

Gerace brings 12 years of experience having worked as both a store and district manager for a national convenience store chain.

As part of his new role, Gerace is responsible for overseeing seven Quicklee’s locations in Avon, Henrietta, Honeoye Falls, Gates and Greece, N.Y. Along with assisting the store managers with operations, Gerace frequently visits the locations and enjoys his conversations with everyone he meets, customers, and employees alike.

“One of my favorite parts of the job is meeting people from all backgrounds and watching the associates grow and develop as people and as part of the company,” says Gerace.

In addition to providing top-notch customer service, Gerace is always looking for ways to improve the customers’ experience. Whether it be stocking shelves with new products or tidying the stores, he always ensures that customers’ needs and expectations are exceeded.

“As Quicklee’s footprint continues grows, it’s important now, more than ever, to have hard-working and knowledgeable talent on our team,” says Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s CEO. “Ryan is dedicated and reliable, and I’m confident our customers are going to be impressed stepping into stores under his management.”

Gerace received a business management degree from SUNY Fredonia.

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores are locally owned and operated by the Bruckel family since 1995. Quicklee’s is a well-rounded company, with the incorporation of fast-food restaurants and car washes into the stores’ key offerings. These hybrid convenience stores continue to provide countless offerings to a growing list of local communities. With 23 locations, Ken Perelli, CEO, is close to his goal of operating 25 stores by the end of the company’s 25th year.