Van’s Kitchen Ready for Chinese New Year Promotions

Convenience retailers can take advantage of foodservice promotional opportunity with dawn of 'Year of the Ox' and Van's egg roll offerings.

Egg roll manufacturer Van’s Kitchen says that now is the time for retailers to gear up and start planning for Chinese New Year, a first quarter event that provides month-long promotional opportunities.

The company, a certified women-owned and minority-owned business, encourages retailers to create promotions and events to celebrate cultural foods and diversity. Chinese New Year offers the perfect occasion to grow revenue and celebrate cultural diversity at the same time.

Consider these facts:

The country’s Asian population grew by 72% between 2000 and 2015.

The Asian food industry rose by more than 135% between 1999 and 2015.

Since 2018 egg roll deliveries have increased by 455%.

Furthermore, Van’s says that, according to Datassential, ethnic foods are the most missed by restaurant consumers, with Asian and Mexican foods topping the list.

Convenience operators can make the most of these trends and leverage the opportunity to start planning for The Year of the Ox – which officially begins Friday, Feb. 12.

From grab-and-go two-packs and packaged four-count trays to bulk roller grill egg rolls, Van’s Kitchens offers the variety that meets the demand of today’s consumers. Packaged varieties include pork, chicken, orange chicken and vegetable; and roller grill options include pork and chicken.

Retailers should plan now to engage customers to celebrate this Year of the Ox. Van’s Kitchen encourages retailers to contact one of their three new brokers (KC Krafts, TCM, CSM Sales) to discuss logistics, both product and promotional materials, to assure they have inventory to meet the need for this first-quarter selling opportunity.