Enmarket Raises More Than $320,000 for Local Charities

Enmarket’s Enrich Life Campaigns raised more than $320,000 for Savannah-area charities in September through a series of fundraising projects.

The projects ranged from sponsoring the Savannah Golf Championship to fundraisers in the Savannah-based c-store chain’s 128 stores to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Enmarket Charity Classic was held on Sept. 29 at The Landings Club- Deer Creek Course, the site of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship that took place later in the week. A full field of 144 players teed off in a shotgun start at the Deer Creek course. Top sponsors had the opportunity to play in the event’s Skyway Capital Markets Pro-Am on Sept. 30 and to participate in a private player clinic with a professional from the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s developmental Tour.

The event raised $150,000, which was divided among three local charities: $65,000 to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, which serves families of fallen first responders; $65,000 to Make-a-Wish Georgia, which grants wishes of seriously ill children; and $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

“In these uncertain times, the generous support from Enmarket and the sponsors of the Enmarket Charity Classic help us bring hope to Savannah-area wish kids at a time they need it the most,” said Meghan Lowe, Make-A-Wish Georgia SE development director. “With over 40 children locally waiting for their wishes to be granted, our commitment to bringing these wishes to life has never been stronger.”

“The Two Hundred Club and the many family members we proudly and honorably serve, are grateful for the tremendous generosity shown by the wonderful Enmarket family. We have truly enjoyed watching our surviving family members attend and graduate college without any debt. This would not be possible without the generosity shown by Enmarket,” said Mark Dana, president, 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.

While the golf-related fundraisers were being held, Enmarket was also at the midpoint of its Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) fundraiser, where each store partners with its customers to raise money for the LLS Light the Night Campaign. Throughout the month-long event, Enmarket stores sell Light the Night paper icons for a dollar apiece to support the non-profit’s mission to support research and help patients and their families who are affected by blood-related cancers. This year, the campaign has brought in $170,000 for the charity, which fights blood and blood-related cancers.

This is the eighth consecutive year that the entire chain has participated in the Light the Night campaign, raising over $800,000 during that time.

“These diverse projects reflect the spirit of our mission statement, to enrich life,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “Our involvement with the Savannah Golf Championship and the next generation of PGA Tour stars demonstrates our interest in healthy lifestyles, as reflected in the many athletic events we are involved in, from the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run to the Savannah Hockey Classic. As far as Light the Night, well, the stores love to compete for bragging rights each year over which one — with its customers’ help — raised the most money for this good cause. That friendly competition reflects our family-like spirit.”

“The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is grateful for the longstanding partnership with Enmarket, which not only raises critical funds to support cancer research and patient support, but also helps to raise awareness throughout GA, SC and NC. We thank each of their staff and customers for supporting LLS and providing hope to all blood cancer patients,” said Jennie Brewster, campaign development director, Georgia/South Carolina Region at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.