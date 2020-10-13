Frank Beard Joins The CStore Decisions Group

Industry innovator takes over the newly-created position of Director of Special Projects to accommodate the brand’s rapid growth and focus on retailer needs.

The CStore Decisions Group is proud to announce that Frank Beard has joined the team as director of Special Projects. In this role, he will develop original research content and digital initiatives while assisting in the growth of CSD’s National Advisory Group (NAG) and Young Executives Organization (YEO).

Additionally, Beard will serve as director of the new Safe Shop initiative — a joint venture between CStore Decisions and Paragon Solutions.



Beard is a Des Moines, Iowa-based retail consultant, speaker and writer. He travels frequently to exceptional stores both across the U.S. and internationally.

“Customer experience is a passion of mine, and it’s been a core aspect of my work over the last few years,” Beard said. “Today’s consumers have more choices than ever, and nobody has to settle for the dirty or dangerous. Meeting their expectations for cleanliness, safety and hospitality are not only table stakes, but they are the necessary foundation required for higher-order strategies. I look forward to working together with a variety of stakeholders on Safe Shop to create momentum in this essential area.”



Prior to joining CStore Decisions, a division of WTWH Media, Beard served as GasBuddy’s analyst/evangelist for convenience store and retail trends. In this position, he took a leading role in product marketing, strategic public relations, research, client education and the publication of GasBuddy’s quarterly retailer rankings.

Beard has spoken at many events including the NACS Show, National Restaurant Association Show, Summer Fancy Food Show, NACS CEO Summit DACH, AACS Convenience Leaders Summit and more. His analyses and insights have been featured in NPR, Bloomberg, Grocery Dive, the Washington Post, Atlas Obscura and others. He’s a frequent podcast guest and currently co-hosts his own show, the In-Convenience Podcast.

“We have had the pleasure of being affiliated with Frank through a variety of industry connections, so when the opportunity presented itself to add Frank to our team we jumped at it,” said John Petersen, publisher of CStore Decisions. “The challenges faced by the industry this year are real, but in every challenge is an opportunity to improve and strengthen your team. CStore Decisions is having a strong year, and adding Frank will only make us stronger moving forward.”



Passionate about foodservice, Beard once spent an entire month eating at convenience stores and lived to tell the tale. He’s also an active cyclist and enjoys participating in RAGBRAI — the world’s oldest, longest and largest organized bike ride.

“We are extremely fortunate to bring Frank’s knowledge and passion for the convenience store industry into the CSD family,” said John Lofstock, editor of CStore Decisions and executive director of NAG. “Anyone who has been around the industry understands Frank’s commitment to c-store retailers and his ongoing mission to help retailers improve their operations. He is a perfect fit for our brand.”

For more about CStore Decisions, visit www.cstoredecisions.com. To learn more about the National Advisory Group or the Young Executives Organization, visit www.nagconvnience.com or www.YEOConference.com.