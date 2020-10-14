Stewart’s Shops Celebrates Grand Opening And 75th Anniversary

Stewart’s Shops donated to the local library in celebration of its c-store grand opening in Clifton Park, N.Y., and featured special deals on food, drinks and gas.

Stewart’s Shops, based in Ballston Spa, N.Y., has much to celebrate this October. The chain is celebrating its 75th anniversary and a new convenience store opening.

Over the past 75 years, what started as one small ice cream shop and dairy in Ballston Spa, N.Y. has grown into 340 shops across New York and southern Vermont.

On Oct. 9, Stewart’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest convenience store in Clifton Park, N.Y., which opened in September. The grand opening celebration featured specials on food, drinks and gas. The new c-store is located between exits 9 and 10 of the Adirondack Northway — right off of Route 9, making it a convenient stop for gas and essentials for commuter traffic.

With the ever-growing population in Clifton Park, N.Y., and as more people get back to the office, this shop will ‘Make Your Life Easier.’

Giving Back

In honor of the grand opening, Stewart’s is donating $2,000 to the Friends of the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library in support of their virtual programming.

This Stewart’s Shop is one of the 11 Stewart’s opened in 2020, with eight more planned for the remainder of the year.

When you pull into the shop you may notice a giant pumpkin outside the store. The chain is hosting the Stewart’s Great Pumpkin Contest through Oct. 16, and it wants customers to guess the pumpkin’s weight. If customers guess correctly, they can win a $100 Stewart’s My Money Card to stock up on fall favorites.