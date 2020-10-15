Chevron and Texaco Empower Mobile Commerce Customers

Through a partnership with Stuzo, Chevron and Texaco make mobile payments more accessible while personalizing the experience for shoppers.

Stuzo is highlighting its achievements with Chevron and Texaco mobile commerce applications.

Stuzo, a provider of contactless mobile commerce and intelligent 1:1 loyalty technology for fuel and convenience retailers, is actively supporting Chevron U.S.A. Inc. in its delivery of the following:

A mobile commerce platform including iOS and Android mobile commerce applications for the Chevron and Texaco brands, and

Mobile payment capabilities, including digital-first payment methods, the Chevron and Texaco private-label credit cards and recently, the addition of open-loop cards.

“As one of the largest fuel retail brands in the world, we strive to provide streamlined fueling experiences for our consumers,” said Maria Melo, digital innovation manager, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. “We’re making mobile payments more available, adding more ways for our consumers to personalize their experience, and making our innovative mobile apps with fueling payment options more accessible to a broader audience. We are happy to be working with Stuzo on these mission-critical initiatives.”

“We remain committed to helping Chevron accelerate their business by empowering their mobile consumers with options to reduce physical contact when paying for fuel at the pump and to personalize and streamline the fueling experience,” said Gunter Pfau, founder & CEO, Stuzo.

The majority of Chevron and Texaco stations in the network are able to process mobile payments through the apps. Compatible with all iOS and Android devices, the Chevron and Texaco apps are available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.