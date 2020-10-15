Love’s Donates $2.45 Million To Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

COVID-19 hasn’t slowed the generosity of Love’s Travel Stops employees and customers. The company and its customers raised more than $2.45 million through its annual store campaign to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Since 1999, the company has raised over $33 million for sick and injured children who live in the communities where Love’s stores are located.

“We are so thankful to our employees and customers who found ways to donate safely and creatively this year,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer for Love’s, which operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. “This has been an extraordinary year and our team members and customers have proved that despite COVID, their support of sick and injured children and CMN Hospitals is unwavering.”

While the official campaign took place from Aug. 31 – Oct. 3, the campaign began early this year when Love’s asked customers to Round Up the Change beginning July 14. More than $820,000 was raised through Round Up the Change efforts. Beginning Aug. 31, customers could continue Rounding Up the Change, or they could donate any amount at a register. Customers also donated through safely held raffles.

“We could not be more grateful for the generous support of Love’s customers and employees in 2020. Despite the challenges we have and continue to face, Love’s stepped up to help raise more than $2.45 million!” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “With the ongoing commitment of Love’s, our network of children’s hospitals can continue to fund children’s hospitals and transform how we meet the most urgent needs, saving more lives and protecting our collective future. Thank you, Love’s, for helping change kids’ health, and change the future – for all of us.”

Of the 170 CMN Hospitals throughout North America, 111 benefit from Love’s annual campaign.