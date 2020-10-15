New Private Brand Energy Drink Enlivens 7-Eleven Lineup

IRVING, Texas – 7-Eleven Inc. is on a bit of a private brand beverage binge. In the last two years, the convenience retailer has introduced energy and sports drinks, Icelandic spring waters, organic milk and cold-pressed juices. The latest to the fold is Triton, a new energy drink with L-Theanine, created to meet customers’ desire for a sugar-free energy option.

Designed for anyone who wants to boost energy levels, Triton is described as “An Energy Drink for the Mind and Body,” and contains caffeine and the amino acid L-theanine, both sourced from green tea leaves. The Triton energy drink also has B vitamins, ginseng, taurine, guarana and amino acids. For a limited time at participating 7-Eleven stores, thirsty customers can take advantage of a buy one-get one deal on the new energy drink.

“7-Eleven is one of the leading beverage sellers in the U.S., and our private brand drinks are a growing segment of that business,” said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president, merchandising and demand chain. “And that’s not by accident. We are always looking for ways to improve quality and offer taste profiles that are new and trending at a great value.

7-Eleven’s newest energy drink comes in three flavors:

Original – The fruity combination features a powerful citrus burst of lemon, grapefruit and orange flavors.

Strawberry Kiwi – The juicy, candy-like strawberry flavor is light and balanced with sweet, tart and tangy kiwi flavor.

Blood Orange Yuzu – The distinctive blood orange flavor combined with the exotic tart yuzu flavor creates a unique citrus taste experience.

The company’s private brand team creates exclusive items with the highest quality ingredients, unexpected variety, distinctive benefits and flavor combinations that aren’t available anywhere else. Quake Energy Drink, Skyra Icelandic water, 7-Select organic cold-pressed juice and Replenish Sports Drink have all gone on to become top sellers for the retailer.

For more information about the new zero-sugar Triton energy drink, visit the www.7-eleven.com.