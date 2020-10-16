Love’s Travel Stops Opens New Arizona Location

Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Cordes Junction, Ariz., thanks to a truck stop that opened Thursday. The Cordes Junction store, located off Interstate 17, adds 65 jobs and 57 truck parking spaces to Yavapai County.

“We’re excited to open our 14th location in Arizona and add 65 jobs to Yavapai County,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Cordes Junction is a great town to add another easy-to-access location for professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers. We look forward to providing them with amenities like gas, diesel and fresh food and coffee and to get them back on the road safely and quickly.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 12,000 square feet.

Arby’s and Godfather’s Pizza.

57 truck parking spaces.

85 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 split between Mayer Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization and Mayer Area Meals on Wheels.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 530 locations in 41 states.