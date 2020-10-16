Mickey and Friends Novelty Fans

CandyRific is rolling out its new Disney Mickey & Friends Fanimation Fan. Each Mickey & Friends Fanimation Fan includes 0.28 oz. of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors). Mickey & Friends joins the Fanimation line with additional popular characters including Entertainment One, Nick Jr’s Peppa Pig, DreamWorks’ Trolls, Disney’s Frozen 2, Marvel’s Avengers, and Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment’s PAW Patrol. CandyRific’s technology allows you to have an animated LED show right in your hand. These cool candy novelty fans change due to the light turning on and off as they spin. Shipped in four 12-count displays per case and an SRP of $5.99 each.

