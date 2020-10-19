Franchised Pizza Program

Franchisees of Godfather’s Pizza realize the benefit of having a restaurant-branded concept in their c-stores. With customers looking for great-tasting pizza they can have confidence in a national brand known for quality. Godfather’s Pizza offers a variety of products that cover multiple dayparts — from breakfast pizzas and sandwiches, to mini and large pizzas for lunch and dinner, to pizza rolls and their one-of-a-kind cinnamon monkey bread — the perfect snacking options. Godfather’s Pizza’s competitive margins are why more and more c-stores are looking toward this family-owned and operated company to help them make dough in foodservice.

Godfather’s Pizza Inc.

www.godfathers.com