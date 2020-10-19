Love’s Donates Laptops to Local School

With schools adopting virtual learning formats to keep students, faculty and staff safe, many schools and students are running into financial burdens, including affording computers.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is donating 40 laptop computers to Crooked Oak High School in Oklahoma City. The donation coincides with the Employer Laptop Challenge from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Schools need additional computers to overcome challenges created by COVID-19. With schools adopting virtual learning formats to keep students, faculty and staff safe, many schools and students are running into financial burdens, including affording computers. Love’s is looking into the possibility of donating additional computers in 2021.

“Nothing has a bigger return on investment for a child than a good education,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “We’re thrilled to help the community with these computer donations. No student or school should be punished because of financial burdens associated with COVID-19.”

Students at Crooked Oak are splitting time between virtual and in-school learning. The donated computers will be given to students who can’t purchase their own.

“The donated computers will be a big help in educating our students each and every day,” said Principal Laura Knight. “Now, more than ever, the way we think about a classroom is changing quickly. Having these computers ensures our students can learn no matter where they work.”

Donations were spurred by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which is encouraging communities to close the digital divide by helping lower- and moderate-income families participate in online learning. The Kansas City Fed serves the Tenth Federal Reserve District, which includes Oklahoma.

Chad Wilkerson, Oklahoma City Branch executive, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said closing the digital divide was important before COVID-19, but has become even more critical in recent months.

“Computers and internet provide a vital connection for essential services and learning, and those without could fall behind,” Wilkerson said. “The Employer Laptop Challenge encourages organizations to join Love’s and the Fed in refurbishing and donating used laptops to community members in need.”

