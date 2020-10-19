Podcast: Whatley Oil Co. Grows Zelmo’s Zip In

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Slaton Whatley, director of operations of Whatley Oil Co., and a third-generation member of the family business.

The Columbus, Ga.-based company operates Zelmo’s Zip In Convenience Stores. Slaton shares the chain’s growth plans in the months ahead. The company is remodeling its fleet of company-owned stores in Georgia and Alabama, building new-to-industry locations and is set to build a new headquarters and bulk wholesale plant in 2021.