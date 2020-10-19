Smoker Friendly Acquires Three MSMB Stores

The addition marks 160 stores in seven states for Boulder, Colo.-based Smoker Friendly.

The Cigarette Store Corp. (TCSC) doing business as (dba) Smoker Friendly announced the acquisition of MSMB Inc. a three-store chain in Hickory, N.C.

Smoker Friendly will immediately take over all the locations. Stewart and Mary Beth Ruehl were longtime Smoker Friendly dealers and will be enjoying retirement. Smoker Friendly will retain the MSMB staff to operate the stores.

“This was a great opportunity to acquire well-run stores that fit into our North Carolina footprint,” said Dan Gallagher, COO of the TCSC. “We wish Stewart and Mary Beth well in their retirement.”

Smoker Friendly operates 157 stores in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Florida and North Carolina. With the addition of MSMB stores, the company will have 160 stores in seven states with over 800 employees.

Smoker Friendly has a diverse portfolio of retail locations, with a large variety of tobacco stores, premium cigar lounges, lottery and some locations also include fuel, beer, wine and liquor. Smoker Friendly owns a Private Label Tobacco line and has an additional 710 licensee stores that participate in the SF Private Label program.