Halloween Popping Candy

Hilco Halloween treats include KOOL-AID GHOUL-AID branded, three-pack Popping Candy peg bag and KOOL-AID brand 40 count Popping Candy laydown bag with triangular pouches. Each KOOL-AID GHOUL-AID branded peg bag contains three pouches of popping candy with a bang in Scary Berry flavor for Halloween. Candy weight is 0.72 ounces. The suggested retail price is $1.29 to $1.49. Hilco is celebrating over 25 years of success and joy in bringing fun, affordable toy and candy novelties to the consumer.

Kraft Heinz Co.

www.kraftheinzcompany.com