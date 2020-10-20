Hershey Develops New Virtual Network for Retail Partners

The Hershey Co. has developed a new capability for its retail partners that will help them stay ahead of the retail landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Hershey has announced a new virtual meeting opportunity called Hershey Insights Network (HIN) that is providing solutions for its retail partners to engage shoppers and enhance their overall experience both in-store and online. These personalized solutions are now able to be presented and discussed remotely with retail partners across the country.

“While this pandemic may have temporarily changed the way in which we meet with our retail partners, it has not changed the strong insights we have to offer our customers, which are especially crucial at this time,” said Dale Clark, Sr. Director Category Management, The Hershey Co. “Our retail partners depend on this insight-driven data to help them stay ahead of the retail landscape, and this is another way we continue to adapt during this time to ensure that retailers are set up for lasting success.”

The HIN is an engaging virtual meeting experience that features the latest insights and solutions, broadcasted to retail partners in a unique and remote platform.

Much like a television studio, the HIN serves as its own network, with a multi-camera studio and video switcher to ensure retail partners have a live experience unlike any other. The HIN provides leading insights, analysis and expertise that provide solutions to engage shoppers with live set merchandising and enhanced shopping experiences.

“We are going above and beyond to set up retail partners for success now and in the future,” said Clark. “It’s so important to adapt quickly to all the changes that continue to take place this year and we are proud to be a trusted partner for retailers in this evolving world, bringing them the latest insights and results with paypoint, center store, and innovation to accelerate growth.”

Since 2006, Hershey has offered its Global Customer Insights Center (GCIC) to retail partners in person in Hershey, Pa., and in 2018 announced its Mobile Customer Insights Center (MCIC), an extension of the GCIC — a 53-foot, expandable tractor trailer — that takes Hershey’s shopper insights and expertise on the road to retail partners.

While these two experiences have enabled retail partners to receive the latest insights, thought leadership and retail solutions, the new HIN will offer up the same great insights and opportunities that retailers have come to rely on — but virtually. The HIN remotely connects retail partners across the country to the GCIC environments and subject matter experts, to help ensure they continue to have the latest shopper insights and total store expertise available.

To learn more about the Hershey Insights Network, retail customers can reach out to their Category Management or Customer Sales Executive contacts.

The Hershey Co. has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty. For 126 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.