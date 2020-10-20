The No-Bake Cookie Company is reintroducing its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Consumers can find the seasonal favorite on store shelves and online this month in the signature large, 4.3-ounce single cookies at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.49, eight-ounce bakery tubs at an SRP of $4.99, as well as seven-ounce pouches at an SRP of $4.99. Each No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Cookie is Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten Free and made in the U.S. Using the same iconic recipe and process since 2011, woman-owned No-Bake Cookie Co. is committed to bringing nostalgia and convenience to today’s shoppers.

