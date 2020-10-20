QuikTrip Announces Hiring Initiative in North Carolina

The c-store chain is continuing to grow in the Charlotte, N.C., area and is looking to fill full-time assistant manager positions.

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip (QT) announced that it is looking to fill full-time positions for assistant managers in the Charlotte, N.C., metropolitan area.

“We’re continuing to grow in Charlotte and look forward to expanding our team and putting people to work,” said Nick Kooyman, Charlotte Division Personnel Manager. “Our employees are the reason people love QT, and we are eager to find hardworking, dependable and service-oriented people to join our great team around the metro.”

The company holds its employees to high standards, especially its managers. The entry-level assistant managers are in charge of the store during their shift. They are tasked with, among many other things, the supervision of part-time employees.

With over 24,000 employees across the country, QT’s company culture and customer service are among the top reasons workers are attracted to the company.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 850+ stores in 11 states.

QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With 24,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store retailers in product quality and friendly service.