7-Eleven Expands Delivery Options Through Uber Eats, Grubhub and Instacart

7-Eleven announced that it’s added three of the largest U.S. ordering platforms — Uber Eats, Grubhub and Instacart — to its delivery portfolio.

Users of these platforms now have access to the thousands of products found on 7-Eleven shelves. Milk, bread and eggs, pizza with a Slurpee drink, sandwiches and some 7-Select chips, coffee and a pastry, cold medicine, grocery items and even energy shots.

“When 7-Eleven began offering delivery in 2017, we certainly didn’t foresee a pandemic accelerating on-demand ordering platforms from convenient to essential,” said 7-Eleven Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. “This year we’ve doubled our delivery footprint and quadrupled our daily delivery orders because customers know they can count on us for their necessities in about 30 minutes. We look forward to continuing to respond as our customers’ shopping behaviors rapidly change.”

With virtual school and work-from-home still the norm, customers can get products delivered directly from 7-Eleven with their proprietary 7NOW delivery app, or through seven other platforms, with Postmates, DoorDash, Google and Favor (Texas-only) rounding out the list. Together with these platforms, 7-Eleven offers on-demand ordering to more than 90% of the convenience retailer’s footprint. Instacart, the most recent addition, will offer 7-Eleven products in the majority of its U.S. markets by the end of the year. For added peace of mind, customers can request contactless delivery for their orders, and they will be left at the door.

“Our customers crave convenience now more than ever,” 7-Eleven Vice President of Digital and Head of Delivery Raghu Mahadevan. “Today, that may mean ordering in more frequently because they’re staying home and avoiding crowds. But it could also mean delivering Slurpee drinks to the beach or ice to a socially-distanced backyard barbecue. These extraordinary times have accelerated our efforts to get the products to our customers as safely as possible.”

Grubhub, Uber Eats and Instacart are all app-based platforms that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Shoppers also can access the delivery platforms by visiting their websites: grubhub.com, ubereats.com and instacart.com. Shoppers simply download or access their preferred app, search and select 7-Eleven from the list of retailers, click on products to order and pay in the app.

Contactless delivery is not available for age-restricted items like alcohol and tobacco. Age verification is required at delivery.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.