ACE Publication Focuses on People, Policies and Issues that Drive Ethanol Nationwide

The American Coalition for Ethanol’s (ACE) Ethanol Today publication’s newly outlined editorial themes cover a wide range of topics, including low carbon, high octane ethanol market opportunities; new ethanol uses and product diversification; low carbon fuel policy basics; trade and export developments; policy and legislative issues in the next presidential term and 117th Congress; plant technology; business optimization; and more.

Ethanol Today has focused on providing timely, in-depth information about the people, policies and issues that drive ethanol in the U.S. for nearly two decades.

“At ACE, we’re looking forward to serving our members and the greater Ethanol Today readership audience for the eighteenth straight year with this educational tool on the latest trends and industry news to help navigate through these challenging times,” said Katie Fletcher, ACE Communications Director and Editor of Ethanol Today. “The publication’s 2021 editorial themes encompass issues of importance to ACE members and our well-informed advisory board of ethanol industry representatives — content for our readers by our readers. As the industry recovers and reflects on the new challenges this past year brought with it, Ethanol Today is ready to support the innovation, production, efficiency and growth of this industry through content planned and written with ethanol producers top of mind.”

Ethanol Today is not only circulated to all ACE members, but the magazine makes its way to every U.S. ethanol plants and Capitol Hill offices of each member of Congress.

ACE is powered by people who have built an innovative industry that sustainably delivers clean fuel and valuable food for a growing world. These farmers, ranchers, Main Street businesses, scientists, investors, and renewable fuel producers work together to inform consumers and elected officials that in addition to helping keep gas prices low, creating jobs, improving the economy, displacing foreign oil and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, ethanol delivers a great deal of human good.