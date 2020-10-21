Hospeco Brands Group’s signature Evogen NT is the first and only hands-free toilet seat cover dispensing system. With Evogen, all seat covers are kept clean inside the dispenser — and, with a wave of the hand, a single cover is dispensed automatically. The seat cover is presented from the dispenser fully open and ready to use — no folds and no tabs to tear. Evogen has a similar footprint to existing dispensers, improves the image of the restroom and dispenses a thicker and heavier paper for a superior sanitary barrier. Auto-dispense prevents malicious overuse, and the auto-flush tongue makes sure the seat cover flushes down with the water.

