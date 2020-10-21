H&S Energy Partners With Instacart to Offer Same-Day Delivery

The service is available across the company's entire network of more than 100 stores across California.

Orange, Calif.-based H&S Energy LLC has partnered with Instacart to offer same-day delivery to customers across California.

The partnership, which launched in July, made H&S Energy the first California convenience store network to offer customers a new and safe way to shop from home via Instacart.

The move to offer H&S Energy’s wide variety of products on Instacart enables customers to stock up on essentials as well as their favorite items from the comfort of their home.

H&S Energy’s Power Market stores, a neighborhood convenience store chain located throughout Northern California, has been an essential shopping location for customers through the COVID-19 crisis. At the onset of the pandemic, H&S Energy quickly integrated with Instacart to give customers another way to purchase from thousands of convenience items quickly and safely.

“When the COVID-19 ‘stay at home’ mandate first hit, we quickly adapted to the market demand of those who are following the state mandate,” said H&S Energy CEO and President Sal Hassan. “Doing so has provided another option for our customers to shop and cater to their demand. Our marketing and operations team worked together to release this service to the public and adapt to the current unprecedented times that we are in.”

Through the Instacart partnership, H&S Energy has given customers the option to purchase a wide variety of items such as Power Market private-labeled items, snacks, groceries, milk, eggs, pantry staples and more for delivery to their door. Today, the service is available across the entire H&S Energy network of 112 stores, 46 of which are Power Market stores.