Del Monte Fresh Produce is excited to officially announce the launch of its newest product, the exclusive and luxurious Pinkglow Pineapple. The Pinkglow Pineapple is a novel pineapple with a pink interior, new and unique to the market. Pinkglow is available for purchase nationwide. Grown in the exotic Costa Rican jungle, this exclusive product, 16 years in the making, is one-of-a-kind and perfect for a hostess to serve as part of a festive party cocktail, as a delicious dessert all on its own, or even to give as a gift to the person who will now truly have everything.

