Rutter’s Debuts New Pumpkin LTOs for Fall

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s is welcoming the fall season by expanding its current beverage and treat options to include a variety of pumpkin-flavored items, for a limited time.

Known for its wide variety of coffee blends and its make-it-yourself coffee bar, Rutter’s customers can now grab the taste of fall with pumpkin-flavored creamer and pumpkin-flavored syrup at their local Rutter’s.

The c-store chain has also added to their handcrafted beverage options, including pumpkin flavored lattes, frappes and cappuccinos, available to order from its kiosks. New this year, Rutter’s launched a pumpkin pie milkshake, which is made using pumpkin pie milk from Rutter’s Dairy.

“As we get into fall, customers continue to clamor for the flavors of the season. We’re excited to expand upon our pumpkin flavored offerings in 2020 to meet our customers’ needs,” said Robert Perkins, Rutter’s VP of Marketing.

Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.