ExxonMobil Debuts New Contactless Payment Technology

To meet consumer demand for mobile payment options, ExxonMobil is rolling out a new two-in-one contactless payment solution using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and QR codes.

More than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the U.S. will have this new technology at gas station pumps by end of year to enable customers to ‘point and pay’ using their smartphones.

Here’s how the technology works:

Drivers can simply tap their smartphone on the QR code sticker or use the camera to scan the QR code to pay.

Then, the customer authorizes payment using Apple Pay, Google Pay or the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and selects the fuel grade.

For customers who have the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the technology intuitively opens the app to proceed with secure payment.

This marks just one of many technological advancements rolled out at Exxon and Mobil stations this year — including contactless payment with Amazon’s ‘Alexa Pay for Gas’ and an Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app extension in the Waze traffic app.

While contactless payment has undergone a noticeable increase this year, ExxonMobil has a strong history of innovation at the pump.

From debuting the first pay-at-the-pump service in the 1980s to launching radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled touchless payment in the 1990s — ExxonMobil was even the first major fuel retailer to implement mobile payment options at the pump across its network.