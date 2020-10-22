QuikTrip Offers Free Ice Cream to Trick-or-Treaters

Children 12 and under who are dressed in costume and trick-or-treat inside any QT store on Halloween night will receive a free QT cone.

QuikTrip (QT) is encouraging its youngest customers to trick-or-treat at its stores.

The Tulsa, Okla.-based c-store chain is returning its Halloween freebie, giving away a free vanilla cone to trick-or-treaters ages 12 and under, on Halloween night, at all 850-plus QT locations.

Children must be dressed in costume and trick-or-treat inside any QT between 4-10 p.m. to receive the free QT ‘snackle.’

