QuikTrip Offers Free Ice Cream to Trick-or-Treaters

Children 12 and under who are dressed in costume and trick-or-treat inside any QT store on Halloween night will receive a free QT cone.

QuikTrip (QT) is encouraging its youngest customers to trick-or-treat at its stores.

The Tulsa, Okla.-based c-store chain is returning its Halloween freebie, giving away a free vanilla cone to trick-or-treaters ages 12 and under, on Halloween night, at all 850-plus QT locations.

Children must be dressed in costume and trick-or-treat inside any QT between 4-10 p.m. to receive the free QT ‘snackle.’

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 850-plus stores in 11 states.

QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With 24,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store retailers in product quality and friendly service.

